Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
ISLAMABAD, APR 29 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Kabul today, which resulted in loss of several precious lives. We offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to families of the bereaved and pray for early recovery of the injured. We express support and solidarity to the Afghan brethren in effectively countering the challenge of terrorism.
