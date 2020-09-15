Pakistan committed to SCO as a platform for regional cooperation

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 15 – Responding to media queries regarding Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement on today’s meeting of the NSAs of SCO member states, the MOFA Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that Pakistan is committed to SCO as a platform for regional cooperation. We are actively playing a positive and constructive role and following the SCO charter to not let our bilateral relations with any country impact our engagement with SCO.

Today, at the meeting of NSAs of SCO member states, India tried to vitiate the atmosphere by objecting to Pakistan’s official map. The map reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions and the supremacy of the UN Charter. We categorically reject baseless Indian assertions on the issue.