Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan committed to SCO as a platform for regional cooperation

| September 15, 2020
0

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 15 – Responding to media queries regarding Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement on today’s meeting of the NSAs of SCO member states, the MOFA Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that Pakistan is committed to SCO as a platform for regional cooperation. We are actively playing a positive and constructive role and following the SCO charter to not let our bilateral relations with any country impact our engagement with SCO.

 

Today, at the meeting of NSAs of SCO member states, India tried to vitiate the atmosphere by objecting to Pakistan’s official map. The map reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions and the supremacy of the UN Charter. We categorically reject baseless Indian assertions on the issue.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Pakistan committed to SCO as a platform for regional cooperation

DNA ISLAMABAD, SEPT 15 – Responding to media queries regarding Indian Ministry of External Affairs’Read More

Capture 9

Senate Standing Committee on Science, Technology held at Parliament House

DNA ISLAMABAD, – The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology in its meeting heldRead More

  • Govt providing funds for construction of 60 dam projects: Senate

  • Sadiq Sanjrani chairs House Business Advisory Committee Meeting

  • PM calls for effective policing to check crimes against women, children

  • Educational institute in Islamabad sealed after coronavirus cases surface

  • British High Commission hosts roundtable on int’l day of democracy

  • PAF aircraft crashes in Pindi Gheb during routine training

  • British Airways announces direct flights from Lahore to London Heathrow

  • Pakistan condemns Houthis’ attack on Saudi Arabia

    • Comments are Closed