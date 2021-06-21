Pakistan, China enjoy long-term and multi-dimensional relationship: Tarin

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 – Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin on Monday at Ministry of Finance.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue while extending a warm welcome to Nong Rong stated that Pakistan and China enjoy long-term, broad based and multi-dimensional relationship.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue expressed the commitment of the present government to further strengthen economic relations with China. He briefed the Chinese Ambassador about the measures introduced in the recent budget for ensuring inclusive and sustained economic growth in the country.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue expressed hope that not only Chinese government but the Chinese entrepreneurs would also like to enhance their investment in the field of finance, industry and agriculture development of Pakistan. Finance Minister and Chinese Ambassador both agreed to take the bilateral relations of both countries to next level in order to ensure sustained economic growth.

Federal Minister for Finance briefed the Chines Ambassador that increase in exports was the top most priority of the Government. He particularly referred to the budget proposals which would specifically promote exports in the long run and usher in growth in the economy.

Nong Rong informed about the progress of Chinese investments in CPEC related projects. He expressed the desire of the present Chinese Government to invest more in all sectors to lift the economic standing of Pakistan.

He re-affirmed the commitment of Chinese Government to overcome any obstacle in deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries. Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue conveyed full assurance on behalf of the Government of Pakistan to extend complete support in enhancing the level of economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He stated that Government of Pakistan would provide full facilitation to the Chinese companies in Pakistan to ensure long term and sustainable foreign investment in the country, which would lead to economic growth, peace and prosperity for Pakistan.

Minister for Finance & Revenue stressed upon the need for economic uplift of the entire region and emphasized that Pakistan is willing to play its role in this endeavor. Both sides agreed to hold regular review meetings to ensure fast track implementation of ongoing projects.