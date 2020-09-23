Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan calls on UNHRC to take steps to uphold Kashmiris’ cause of freedom

| September 23, 2020
Capture 5

GENEVA, SEP 23 (DNA) – Pakistan has called on the UN Human Right Council to take steps to uphold the Kashmiris’ cause of freedom, justice and peace in the face of intensified Indian oppression.

Speaking in a debate in Geneva, on promotion and protection of civil, political, social, economic and cultural rights, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Khalil Hashmi said the oppressed Kashmiris must not feel alone.

He said the sufferings of Kashmiri people are a burden on the collective conscience of the UN Human Rights Council.

Khalil Hashmi said for the last seven decades, India has robbed Kashmiris of the UN-promised right to self-determination, fundamental freedoms and justice, thereby threatening peace and security of South Asia and beyond.

He said for over 13 months, India has accelerated its reign of terror on Kashmiris through military siege, demographic changes and suppression of their rights, all enabled by its illegal actions of 5 August 2019. =DNA

============================

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Politicians shouldn’t make irresponsible statements: Bilawal

KARACHI, SEP 23 (DNA) – People who are not concerned about Pakistan’s national security should refrain fromRead More

00

President of Uzbekistan addresses the 75th Session of UN General Assembly

DISTINGUISHED PRESIDENT VOLKAN BOZKIR! DISTINGUISHED SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES! DISTINGUISHED HEADS OF DELEGATIONS! LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!Read More

  • AJK President urges youth to shun prejudices

  • Pak army joins national polio and tree plantation campaign

  • Pakistan calls on UNHRC to take steps to uphold Kashmiris’ cause of freedom

  • Pakistani Hindus move to Islamabad for Jodhpur killings protest

  • Pakistan values ties with Norway: Sanjrani

  • CSC Lt. Gen Waseem Ashraf inaugurated BankIslami branch in Quetta

  • No PML-N member met with army chief: Maryam Nawaz

  • Malaysian HC interacts with businessmen, media

    • Comments are Closed