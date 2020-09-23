Pakistan calls on UNHRC to take steps to uphold Kashmiris’ cause of freedom

GENEVA, SEP 23 (DNA) – Pakistan has called on the UN Human Right Council to take steps to uphold the Kashmiris’ cause of freedom, justice and peace in the face of intensified Indian oppression.

Speaking in a debate in Geneva, on promotion and protection of civil, political, social, economic and cultural rights, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Khalil Hashmi said the oppressed Kashmiris must not feel alone.

He said the sufferings of Kashmiri people are a burden on the collective conscience of the UN Human Rights Council.

Khalil Hashmi said for the last seven decades, India has robbed Kashmiris of the UN-promised right to self-determination, fundamental freedoms and justice, thereby threatening peace and security of South Asia and beyond.

He said for over 13 months, India has accelerated its reign of terror on Kashmiris through military siege, demographic changes and suppression of their rights, all enabled by its illegal actions of 5 August 2019. =DNA

