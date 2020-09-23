Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak army joins national polio and tree plantation campaign

| September 23, 2020
00
DNA
RAWALPINDI, SEPT 23 – Pakistan Army joined National Polio and Tree Plantation Campaign. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa planted a tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan and also attended a ceremony of polio free Pakistan. 29 million trees planted from 2018 onwards and 5 millions trees being planted in this monsoons by Pakistan Army formation as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan.
FWO as part of “Green Motorways Initiative”  planting around one million saplings astride its motorways in the next two and half years.
The Initiative encompasses planting and nurturing 600,000 plants along Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), 180,000 plants along Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), 120,000 plants along Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) and over 100,000 plants astride Swat Motorway.
