Pakistan Army will procure pulses from PARC

DNA

Islamabad: Discussions were held between PARC and Army Supply Corps on Pulses procurement from PATCO-PARC at PARC headquarters on Tuesday which was headed by Brig. Fawad Jeelani. Chairman PARC, Dr. Azeem Khan Chaired the meeting. At this occasion, Army delegates showed interest in signing MoU with PARC about pulses procurement

Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC briefed about the ongoing mega PSDP project on pulses. While referring the recent travelling seminars on pulses to KP and Punjab provinces, Dr. Azeem also informed about the progress made by PARC in productivity enhancement of pulses. Chairman PARC, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan also informed the visitors that pulses program is aimed at providing certified advanced variety seeds of pulses that could ensure food security amid climate change issues. Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Joyia, National Coordinator (Pulses) PARC also highlighted the delegation with regard to pulses research activities carried out under the Pulses Project.

While sharing views about PARC Technology Display Centre, Chairman, PARC told that PARC products are available for sale to general public which included honey, beverages, poultry/dairy products, grains, etc. The Chairman further added that unsafe food practices are the major cause of poor health of the people. In this respect, PATCO shop is equipping with hygienically processed and organic food items with the help of agri-experts, food scientists and farmers. On visiting PARC Technologies Display Centre, the delegation acknowledged the efforts of Chairman PARC and agri. scientists.

Talking to the officers of the services corps, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC informed about the standardization of various testing procedures and enlightened that Grain Quality Testing Laboratory (GQTL) has earned international recognition and credibility through ISO accreditation from Norwegian Accreditation Council. In this regard they also paid a visit to Grain Quality Testing Laboratory at NARC. While sighting the grain processing work at GQTL, army personnel’s admired the PARC efforts towards testing/certification services of grains and they also invited the agri. scientist to visit their Lab.