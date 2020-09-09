235th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 9 (DNA) – 235th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held at GHQ.

Forum was briefed on evolving regional environment and operational developments especially situation along LOC, Pakistan’s positive role and contributions in Afghanistan Peace Process, situation along Western Border including fencing progress and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. COVID-19, Locust control measures and support to national polio campaign also came under discussion.

Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments / indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country. Increased Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) along LOC targeting civil population by Indian military and blatant Human Rights Violations (HRVs) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were noted as major cause of concern for regional peace and stability. The forum extensively deliberated upon prevalent situation inside IIOJ&K and evolving situation in Afghanistan with impact on Pakistan’s security dynamics.

COAS stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu.

5th Generation Warfare and Hybrid application by anti Pakistan elements against Pakistan’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronization with Government policies, COAS reiterated.

COAS lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during Internal Security (IS) employment in aid of civil power particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.

COAS appreciated high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure welfare of troops during prolonged / extensive operational and IS deployments.