Pak vs SA: Proteas squad test negative for coronavirus upon arrival in Karachi

KARACHI : Members of South Africa’s cricket team have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in the first round of testing conducting upon their arrival in the sea port city on Saturday, the Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.
“The Proteas Test squad has arrived safely in Karachi to begin preparation for their historical, two-match series against the hosts beginning on 26 January,” said the board in a statement.
It said said the touring side underwent COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the team hotel and has been quarantining in their rooms since then. “The team will commence with training as a full squad today.”
Practice and training sessions
Proteas squad has been allowed to practice and train at the Karachi Gymkhana from today. The CSA said media personnel will not be allowed to interact with the team in person during the training session but the team captain, Quinton de Kock, will address a virtual press conference tomorrow.
Matches and squad
South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0 and return for two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three Twenty20 internationals later this month.
The squad is as follows:
Quinton de Kock (C)
Aiden Markram
Faf du Plessis
Dean Elgar
Kagiso Rabada
Dwaine Pretorius
Keshav Maharaj
Lungi Ngidi
Rassie van der Dussen
Anrich Nortje
Wiaan Mulder
Lutho Sipamla
Beuran Hendricks
Kyle Verreynne
Sarel Erwee
Keegan Petersen
Tabraiz Shamsi
George Linde
Daryn Dupavillon
Ottniel Baartman
