Pak vs SA: Proteas squad test negative for coronavirus upon arrival in Karachi

KARACHI : Members of South Africa’s cricket team have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in the first round of testing conducting upon their arrival in the sea port city on Saturday, the Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.

“The Proteas Test squad has arrived safely in Karachi to begin preparation for their historical, two-match series against the hosts beginning on 26 January,” said the board in a statement.

It said said the touring side underwent COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the team hotel and has been quarantining in their rooms since then. “The team will commence with training as a full squad today.”

Practice and training sessions

Proteas squad has been allowed to practice and train at the Karachi Gymkhana from today. The CSA said media personnel will not be allowed to interact with the team in person during the training session but the team captain, Quinton de Kock, will address a virtual press conference tomorrow.

Matches and squad

South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0 and return for two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three Twenty20 internationals later this month.

The squad is as follows:

Quinton de Kock (C)

Aiden Markram

Faf du Plessis

Dean Elgar

Kagiso Rabada

Dwaine Pretorius

Keshav Maharaj

Lungi Ngidi

Rassie van der Dussen

Anrich Nortje

Wiaan Mulder

Lutho Sipamla

Beuran Hendricks

Kyle Verreynne

Sarel Erwee

Keegan Petersen

Tabraiz Shamsi

George Linde

Daryn Dupavillon

Ottniel Baartman