Pak Navy Chief condoles over martyrdom of Iranian Navy forces

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 (DNA) – Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral “Zafar Mahmood Abbasi” has extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart over the martyrdom of Iranian Navy forces in ship tragedy.

According to a statement of Pakistan embassy in Tehran, Admiral Abbasi has sent a message of heartfelt condolences on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Navy to Rear Admiral “Hussein Khanzadi” Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy on the tragic incident at sea resulting in the loss of precious lives of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

“While stating that it was indeed a great tragedy and Pakistan Navy stands shoulder to shoulder with Iranian brethren in this hour of grief, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Pakistan Navy Chief prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace, grant fortitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss,” said the statement.

Nineteen crewmen were martyred and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistic vessel in the country’s southern waters.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a number of Navy vessels were conducting exercises near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports, the Navy said in a statement on Monda.=DNA

========