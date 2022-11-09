Pak FM meets Egyptian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, NOV 09 (DNA) — Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the sidelines of COP27 World Leaders Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

Minister for Climate Change Ms. Sherry Rehman was also present in the meeting. The Foreign Minister congratulated the Egyptian Foreign Minister for excellent arrangements for the COP27. He invited FM Shoukry to visit Pakistan early next year to commence bilateral activities for celebrations of 75 years of friendly relations.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. They also discussed the way forward for enhanced bilateral engagement to further strengthen cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and commercial domains.

Pakistan and Egypt have long-standing cooperative relations rooted in common faith, culture and values. The year 2022 marks the 75 years of Pakistan-Egypt. =DNA