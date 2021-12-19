Pak, Azerbaijan FMs hold meeting in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the occasion of 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan at the Parliament House in Islamabad.
