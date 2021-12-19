Sunday, December 19, 2021
Pak, Azerbaijan FMs hold meeting in Islamabad

| December 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister  Jeyhun Bayramov on the occasion of 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

