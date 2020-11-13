Pak Army gives befitting reply to Indian Army, targeted Indian posts

RAWALPINDI, NOV 13 (DNA) – On night 7/8 November 2020, reportedly Indian Army had an encounter with few freedom fighters in District Kupwara, well within Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory, opposite Neelum valley, wherein it suffered few casualties including 4 soldiers.

To ward off the humiliation faced by Indian Army in front of domestic audience, instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, on 13 November 2020, Indian Army opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including Artillery and heavy mortars, along LOC in various sectors of AJ&K.

The targeted areas included Neelum Valley (Nekrun, Kel, Sharda, Dudhnial, Shahkot, Jura, Nauseri sectors), Leepa Valley (Danna, Mandal and Kayani secotrs), Jhelum Valley (Chham and Pandu secorts), and Bagh Valley (Pirkanthi, Sankh, Haji Pir, Bedori and Kailer sectors).

In this deliberate attempt, Indian Army did not limit itself to engagement of Army Posts / positions, rather, in utter disregard to all international obligations and human rights, targeted civil population resulting serious casualties to innocent civilians to include 4 x shaheed and 12 injured.

In response to this provocative act, Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the Indian Army, and effectively targeted those Indian posts which engaged innocent civilians. As a result, substantial losses, both in terms of men and material, have been incurred on to Indian troops which have also been accepted by Indian Media. Indian’s confirmed losses are much more than being acknowledged . In this valiant act, 1 x brave soldier of Pakistan Army embraced shahadat while 5 others got injured. Such cowardly acts of targeting innocent civilians reflect sheer lack of morality, utter un-professionalism and total disregard to human rights by the Indian Army and are also clear violation of cease fire understanding of 2003.

It is once again reiterated, that Pakistan is a peace loving country and Pakistan Army pursue the same aspirations. However, we stand committed to defend the motherland and our Kashmiri brethren even at the cost of our blood and lives. We assure, that all such provocative acts shall continue to be responded in the same coin.