Pak ambassador to Belgium reaffirms Pakistan’s resolute support for Kashmiris

Brussels: /DNA/ – On the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, we reaffirm an abiding commitment and resolute support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination.



While observing this day, we pay tribute to their valiant struggle and unparalleled sacrifices for freedom.

The latest unlawful attempts by India to change the demography of disputed territory are aimed at converting the Muslim majority into a minority. These actions, including changes in domicile rules, property laws and settlement of outsiders on the occupied land, are blatant violations of the international law, relevant UNSC Resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.



To suppress the just and indigenous struggle of Kashmiris for their UN guaranteed right to self-determination, India has unleashed the worst form of state terrorism in IIOJ&K.



With the deployment of almost a million troops, India has converted IIOJ&K into the largest open-air prison in the world. The Indian military continues to use brute force against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children with impunity. The Kashmiri youth has been particularly targeted by the Indian military in its unabated repression.



In its attempts to silence independent voices, India has placed externe curbs on the press, media, human right activists and civil society organizations in the occupied territory. It has been using draconian laws, including the Un-lawful Activities Prevention Act (UPA) and Armed Forces Special Power Act to justify night raids, confiscation of properties, arbitrary arrests, fake encounters and detention of journalists and human rights defenders.

We reiterate our call to the international community to hold India accountable for: (i) its flagrant violation of international law and total disregard for the UNSC Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute; and (ii) the gross, systemic and unabated violation of human rights in IIOJ&K.

For its part, Pakistan will continue to extend all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to realize the legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN Charter and the relevant UNSC Resolutions.