PAF facilitates Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 24 /DNA/ – An Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft arrived at PAF base, Nur Khan and has started aiding in efforts to extinguish the forest fire in Koh-i-Suleman range. The inclusion of Ilyushin-76 aircraft will prove significant in fire extinguishing operation in Sherani district of Balochistan, since it is one of the biggest firefighter aircraft in the world. Keeping the tradition of being the frontline responder to natural calamities, Pakistan Air force is providing all-out support to the Iranian firefighting tanker aircraft. Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial relations and are always forthcoming to help out each other during the calamities.

The fire in the Shirani forest started a week ago after the area was struck by lightning and has since engulfed hundreds of trees in mountain range, home to the world’s largest pine nuts forest and connecting Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.