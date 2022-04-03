Oppositon is shocked by my surprise: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the

motion of no-confidence was deemed as an international conspiracy by the

NSC, so it had to be rejected.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the opposition is in shock at

the government’s surprise. If he told about his strategy beforehand then

the opposition might not have been in such pain, he added.



The PM said that the National Security Council (NSC) had clearly said

that there was an international conspiracy behind the no-confidence

move. Security officials including the Army Cheif were a part of the NSC

meeting in which the letter was disclosed, the message given to our

embassy official was also discussed in the NSC meeting, he added.



Imran Khan said that the turncoat MNAs who left our party did not do it

on their own, they were bought with huge amounts of money by external

forces. Why were these MNAs meeting with foreign embassy officials? the

PM asked.



Earleir, the National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion

was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the

no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with

the foreign conspiracy.