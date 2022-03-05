Opposition’s no-trust move will fail: Shahbaz Gill
LAHORE, Mar 05 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political
Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Saturday that PM Imran Khan will
not give NRO at any cost.
Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said
that the opposition will not get the vote from any member of the
National Assembly (MNA) through horse-trading. “We have given evidence
of MNAs regarding their income and the telephone calls they had
received.”
The PM’s aide said that the opposition had earlier prepared to bring a
no-trust move but they did not get any response which forced them to
postpone their plan. “You no-trust move will not get successful,” said
Gill, adding that the nation will not risk their fate in the hands of
the thieves.”
He slammed that the interests of two opposition parties are the same.
However, PM Imran Khan will not get NRO at any cost, said Gill.
Shahbaz Gill said that the nationals have never seen a leader like PM
Imran Khan who has the courage to say ‘absolutely not’. While
criticising the past governments, he said that an envoy had issued more
than 400 visas to foreign spies while another sent memo against Pakistan
armed forces.
Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan met with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who assured him of their
support for the party during the no-trust move.
According to sources privy to the matter, the two MNAs who met with the
prime minister included Riaz Fatyana and Nasrullah Dreshak after reports
that some PTI lawmakers may support the no-trust move.
The prime minister, according to sources, said that he has his
confidence in PTI lawmakers and all is well for the government. “We have
completed our homework and our number game is complete,” the prime was
quoted as saying by sources during the meeting.
The MNAs assured PM Imran that they were not going anywhere and are part
of the PTI team.
To this, the prime minister said that he believes in the loyalty of PTI
MNAs. “All PTI MNAs and allies are with us,” he said and added, “The
opposition should fulfil its desire of moving a no-trust motion and they
will come to know about their worth soon.”
Earlier in the day, a key figure of the PTI government contacted
disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen. The sources said a federal
minister telephoned Tareen and inquired about his health.
Tareen has been discharged from a hospital and is staying at his home in
London, the sources said, adding that he is doing well but has been
advised rest by doctors.
They said the PTI leader will be staying in London for another week.
Earlier, sources had said Tareen was likely to return to the homeland in
the next two to three days.
