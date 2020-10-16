Opposition will liberate Pakistan from PM Imran’s inept rule: Ahsan Iqbal

GUJRANWALA – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Friday while terming the rule of Prime Minister Imran Khan as anti-people said that they [opposition] would liberate Pakistan.

Addressing a rally organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, in Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala on Friday, he said that they [government] is giving them certificates of treason.

The PML-N leader reminded the people of long unannounced power outages across the country but former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif was the only person who promised to get the country of the darkness. “The former prime minister fulfilled his promise and added 11,000 megawatt of electricity to the national grid in four hours,” he added.

Taking a jibe at PM Imran Khan, Ahsan Iqbal went on to say that he is not a prime minister who is selected, a premier is he who rules the people s hearts.”

He further said the people of the country should become part of the anti-government movement to end “unprecedented inflation and bad governance”.

Earlier, the PML-N secretary general, described how at midnight on the eve of the protest, “police jumped over the walls of our workers’ home in Gujranwala and Punjab. They have arrested hundreds of our workers and booked hundreds of fake cases.”

“Over three decades of political experience, I have seen martial law imposed but I have never witnessed this kind of brutality,” said Iqbal. “The raids against our workers are still ongoing. They have put containers in our way, arrested workers and torn banners, but we won’t stop. It’s the beginning of the end for Khan.”

The PDM alliance, which was formed last month, is the first time in Pakistan’s history that all opposition political parties have come together to challenge the government. The three mainstream opposition parties – PML-N, Pakistan People’s party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) – are at the forefront of the movement.