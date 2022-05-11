Only solution to current crisis is immediate elections: Qasim Khan Suri

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK: Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri,

Former Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan And Former special assistant

Zulfi Bukhari has said that The people want to get rid of the imported

government. Those who are shouting about inflation are now hiding

their faces from the people.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leaders expressed these views on Wednesday in

Pindi Gheb Attock.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that The

imported government has completely failed to provide relief to the

people. Imran Khan’s call for protest will prove to be a game changer.

Former Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said that Imran Khan is the

last hope of the nation. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s statement is

immediate elections. The people want to get rid of the imported

government. Graph of Imran Khan’s popularity already Has also

multiplied.

Former special assistant Zulfi Bukhari said that Pakistan is suffering

from severe economic crisis. The only solution to the current crisis

in the country was Election. He said that PTI meeting in Attock would

be historic. The only solution to the current crisis is immediate

elections. The people are deeply saddened by the conspiracy to remove

Imran Khan from power. The people have totally rejected the lame

government.