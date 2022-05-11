Only solution to current crisis is immediate elections: Qasim Khan Suri
By Faisal Munir / DNA
ATTOCK: Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri,
Former Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan And Former special assistant
Zulfi Bukhari has said that The people want to get rid of the imported
government. Those who are shouting about inflation are now hiding
their faces from the people.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leaders expressed these views on Wednesday in
Pindi Gheb Attock.
Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that The
imported government has completely failed to provide relief to the
people. Imran Khan’s call for protest will prove to be a game changer.
Former Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said that Imran Khan is the
last hope of the nation. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s statement is
immediate elections. The people want to get rid of the imported
government. Graph of Imran Khan’s popularity already Has also
multiplied.
Former special assistant Zulfi Bukhari said that Pakistan is suffering
from severe economic crisis. The only solution to the current crisis
in the country was Election. He said that PTI meeting in Attock would
be historic. The only solution to the current crisis is immediate
elections. The people are deeply saddened by the conspiracy to remove
Imran Khan from power. The people have totally rejected the lame
government.
