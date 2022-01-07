Oman delegation meets Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/- Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called for diversifying the already cordial ties with Oman and laid emphasis on increasing bilateral trade and economic relations in different sectors. He was expressing these views while talking to a delegation of Oman led by Radha Al Saleh, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and industries of Oman at the Parliament House on Friday. The Chairman Senate observed that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with friendly country Oman and there is need to bring business communities of the two sides more close more close for benefit of the people of two sides. He said that mining, tourism and services, fisheries and other such sectors offer huge opportunities for initiating joint ventures. He said that Gawadar is being developed on modern footings and environment is conducive for investment. He termed the visit of the delegation highly important and observed that high level visits would pave the way for broadening relations in trade and economic sectors. The leader of the delegation thanked the Chairman Senate for his comments and agreed that there is huge scope for investment in both the countries and investors of both sides can explore new vistas of cooperation through frequent interactiin. The Chairman Senate later hosted a reception in honour of the delegation.

The meeting was attended by Senators Hafiz Abdul Karim , Dilawar Khan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Manzoor Kakar, Faisal Saleem besides representatives of FPCCI and ICCI and Gawadar Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The Chairman Senate expressed his well wishes to the leadership, parliament, government and people of Oman and said that enhanced linkages can help boost trade. Both sides also emphasized the need to increase trade volume.