OIC conference productive to address Afghan humanitarian crisis: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (DNA): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on

Tuesday that the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign

Ministers held in Islamabad on Sunday proved productive in respective of

taking steps to address the serious humanitarian situation in

Afghanistan.

Talking to Deputy Leader of the Opposition of the UK House of Commons in

Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said the international community,

including Britain, need to come forward to help the Afghan people.

Qureshi said India s unilateral actions in the Indian illegally occupied

Jammu and Kashmir are clear violation of international laws. He said the

violations of human rights and international laws cannot be described as

a bilateral matter between Pakistan and India.

He said Pakistan wants that serious human rights violations in the

Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are raised at the House of

Commons and other international forums.

The FM said Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral relations

with the United Kingdom.