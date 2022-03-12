No-trust vote: Cracks visible within coalition govt as ministers trade barbs

Cracks within the coalition government appeared visible on Saturday after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi traded barbs, with the former accusing the latter’s party (PML-Q) of “blackmailing” the government for Punjab’s chief minister position in return for support during the opposition’s no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rashid, during a press conference in Quetta today, was asked where he would stand in case of the opposition’s success in the no-confidence resolution against the premier. To this, he said his support for the prime minister was unequivocal and akin to a “rock” before taking a veiled jibe at PML-Q which became clearer when he clarified that he was speaking in the context of Punjab.

“I stand like a rock with Imran Khan,” said the interior minister, who also has a separate party but is a government ally. “I am not responsible for anyone else. I am not like those people with five [seats in the NA] and who are blackmailing [the government] for the province’s chief ministry.”

Since the ruling PTI has allies from three provinces, the reporter asked at whom his criticism was directed. “I was talking about Punjab’s politics,” Rashid replied.

At this, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi hit back at Rashid, alleging that he “used to take money from the party’s elders during his student life”.