No change in Pak stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute: FO

| February 5, 2021
ISLAMABAD, FEB 5: Responding to media query the Spokesperson stated that there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.
In his address on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s long-held position and support for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.
The Prime Minister repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underscored the need for implementation of those resolutions.
Pakistan remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

