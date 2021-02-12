Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NEPRA inaugurates office in Gwadar

| February 12, 2021
2

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 (DNA) – Protection of electricity consumers’ interests is one of the mandates of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). For this purpose, NEPRA has established its Regional Offices at the Distribution Companies (DISCOs’) Headquarters level, i.e. Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Presently, the Government of Pakistan is focusing on development of Gwadar and various mega projects are in full swing. Accordingly, the load demand of the region is also expected to increase further. The Authority realized that the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region should have an easily accessible judicial forum to file their complaints for redressal. Therefore, the Authority decided to establish its regional office at Gwadar to facilitate the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region.

The inauguration ceremony of NEPRA Regional Office, Gwadar was held today i.e. February 12, 2021 which was attended by NEPRA Authority, top officials of various Government Departments, QESCO and representatives of business and local communities. The Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi and Member Consumer Affairs NEPRA, Mr. Rehmatullah Baloch also spoke on this occasion and expressed their resolve to support and facilitate the government in development of the region. They further conveyed that this office will play a vital role in resolving the issues of the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region at their doorstep.=DNA

====================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

2

CDA, PNCA decide to begin cultural activities for citizens

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Pakistan National CouncilRead More

DNA 12-6

British HC, Army chief discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 (DNA) – Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar JavedRead More

  • Indian rulers poised to eliminate Muslim culture in IOJK: Masood Khan

  • EU recovery package signed amid pandemic crisis

  • NEPRA inaugurates office in Gwadar

  • Public holiday announced in PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir by-polls

  • IHC CJ wants immediate action against lawyers involved in rampage

  • Hania Amir has a message for Wikipedia

  • EU hosts webinar on digitalization initiatives

  • ICCI highlights importance of promoting sports activities to revive economy

    • Comments are Closed