NEPRA inaugurates office in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 (DNA) – Protection of electricity consumers’ interests is one of the mandates of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). For this purpose, NEPRA has established its Regional Offices at the Distribution Companies (DISCOs’) Headquarters level, i.e. Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Presently, the Government of Pakistan is focusing on development of Gwadar and various mega projects are in full swing. Accordingly, the load demand of the region is also expected to increase further. The Authority realized that the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region should have an easily accessible judicial forum to file their complaints for redressal. Therefore, the Authority decided to establish its regional office at Gwadar to facilitate the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region.

The inauguration ceremony of NEPRA Regional Office, Gwadar was held today i.e. February 12, 2021 which was attended by NEPRA Authority, top officials of various Government Departments, QESCO and representatives of business and local communities. The Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi and Member Consumer Affairs NEPRA, Mr. Rehmatullah Baloch also spoke on this occasion and expressed their resolve to support and facilitate the government in development of the region. They further conveyed that this office will play a vital role in resolving the issues of the electricity consumers of Gwadar and Makran region at their doorstep.=DNA

