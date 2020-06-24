NDMA dispatches ninth cache of protective gear to KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 (DNA) – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched ninth tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors working in hospitals of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NDMA’s spokesman, the equipment includes medical and face masks, surgical gowns, safety gloves, plastic boats, thermal guns, and safety goggles. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had also distributed ventilators to all provinces due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country.

According to details provided by NDMA, 26 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators and BiPAP portable ventilators had been provided to Punjab hospitals. 10 ICU ventilators had been allocated for Rawalpindi, Lahore each, while Multan provided six BiPAP and ICU ventilators.

Similarly, 16 ICU and BiPAP portable ventilators were provided Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each. Last week, NDMA chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal, had paid visits to special units established at different hospitals in Karachi to treat coronavirus patients.

Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal visited different hospitals in Karachi to inspect the availability of necessary medical equipment in the facilities dedicated for coronavirus patients.

He said that 12 ICU ventilators and 23 BiPAP [Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure] machines will be provided to Qatar, whereas, 10 ventilators and 20 BiPAP machines will be given to Government Hospital – New Karachi.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital will be given 18 ventilators and 20 airway pressure machines, whereas, Liaquatabad Hospital will get 10 ventilators and 30 machines. = DNA