Nawaz, Fazl discuss long march, Senate elections

ISLAMABAD : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday discussed the country’s political situation including long march with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a telephonic conversation, the country’s overall political situation, preparations about the long march announced by the PDM and upcoming Senate polls came under discussion.

It is to be noted that the opposition parties united under the banner of PDM will contest the upcoming Senate elections jointly.

The parties will not field candidates against each other.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for the Senate elections in the four provinces.

According to the top electoral body, the polling to elect legislators for the upper house of the parliament will be held on March 3.

48 lawmakers of the Senate will retire on March 3.

As per the schedule released by the ECP, public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued by the Returning Officers on February 11. The ECP will accept submission of the nomination papers on February 12 and 13.