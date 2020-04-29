Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Naval chief chairs high level conference

| April 29, 2020
Command & Staff Conference (1)

 

DNA

ISLAMABAD:  Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded

at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. The Field Commanders participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Field Headquarters.

 

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operationalpreparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings onvarious ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.The forum reviewed the deteriorated security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

 

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of theNavy and successful conduct ofseries of Live Weapon Firingswith utmost professionalism and commitment.The forum alsodiscussed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and resolved to maintain operational preparedness and simultaneoussupport to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy.

 

 

