NATO demands the Taliban to decrease violence

DNA

KABUL, JULY 5 – The NATO called on the Taliban group to decrease violence as the country is going towards an intra-Afghan peace dialogue. NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo in a video message published on his twitter account has said that the Taliban violence has to go down as it creates an issue for the ongoing peace efforts.

“Taliban violence has to go down, it is simply unacceptable and it is creating an issue, a problem for getting to the peace talks”, Stefano said in a twitter message.