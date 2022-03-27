NAB committed to make Pakistan corruption free, says Chairman

Islamabad, MAR 27 /DNA/ – Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB has said that NAB is absolutely committed to make Pakistan corruption-free. The outstanding performance of NAB during the last 4 years has been appreciated by reputable national and international organisations. He said that eradication of corruption from country is the voice of the nation as corruption is one of the major obstacles in the way of economic development and prosperity of the country.

The NAB, as Pakistan’s focal point under the UN Convention against Corruption, is committed to eradicating this scourge of corruption and making Pakistan corruption-free by adopting a “accountability for all” policy.

He said that NAB, as an apex anti-corruption, has been mandated with the responsibility of eradicating corruption and recover looted money from corrupt elements as per law.

NAB is fulfilling its responsibilities under a three-pronged strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement.

The National Accountability Bureau, through its multi-pronged strategy, has been working tirelessly to eradicate this scourge from the society, with remarkable results.

NAB was established to eradicate corruption and recover looted wealth from corrupt elements. The NAB not only introduced a comprehensive and effective anti-corruption strategy but also introduced various initiatives which have yielded excellent results.

Well reputed national and international organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have not only lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but in the Gillani and Gallup Survey about 59 per cent people have shown their confidence in NAB.

Under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB is not only a functioning institution today but NAB has received 584 billion rupees directly and indirectly from corrupt elements during the last 4 years which is a remarkable achievement as compared to previous years.

NAB had received 50,1723 complaints since its inception and 49,1358 of them were disposed of. It had authorised 16,188 complaint verifications while 15,391 of the complaint verification were completed.

Of 10,297 authorised inquiries, 9,260 of them had been completed. Similarly, of 4,693 authorised investigations, 4,353 had been completed by the Bureau since its inception.

A recovery Rs 822 billion had been made directly and indirectly, by NAB.

A total of 3,760 references had been filed and 2,482 of them were decided by the accountability courts.

Currently, 1,237 references having worth of Rs1335.019 billion are under trial at various courts.

The chairman said that the NAB was considered a role model among SAARC countries and selected to head its anti-corruption forum.

NAB is the focal department of the country under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and it has signed an MoU with China to oversee CPEC projects in Pakistan.

NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers to further improve the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence.

In addition to the evidence and documentary evidence, there is a state-of-the-art forensic science lab, as well as digital forensics, questionnaires and fingerprint analysis facilities.These steps of NAB are its standard. Along with the Monitoring and Evaluation System, NAB has also developed a comprehensive Quantitative Grading System to further enhance the performance of NAB under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to the NAB’s enforcement strategy, the NAB, headed by its chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, set a time frame to complete the investigation itself and later to file a reference on corruption and corrupt factors.

The NAB has also set up evidence collection cells in all its regional bureaus.

For this reason, the NAB is pursuing its cases in the courts in accordance with the law on the basis of solid documentary evidence and its total conviction ratio is about 66%.

NAB’s indiscriminate actions under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal have multiplied the prestige of NAB against the powerful as NAB’s objective is to catch corrupt elements in accordance with the law and recover the money looted from them.

This is the result of the hard work of all NAB officers and staff and the fight against corruption is being carried out as a national duty.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has 40 years of experience in providing justice to the citizens. He started his career as a Sessions Judge in Quetta and served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chairman has an unparalleled and balanced personality with honesty, dignity and respect. He believes in the dignity of humanity and do not believe in harming the dignity of any individual.

The instructions of Chairman NAB are being followed in all the regional bureaus in its true letter and spirit.

The NAB believes in eradicating corruption by ensuring accountability to all while abiding by the law.

Under the leadership of Chairman NAB, NAB has shown excellent performance during the last 4 years which is the result of hard work of NAB officers.