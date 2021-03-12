Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NAB begins action against HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri

| March 12, 2021
Tariq-Banuri-HEC-chairman-1

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has begun an action against the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri over accusations of misuse of power and corruption.

The anti-corruption watchdog accused HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri of misusing power, illegal appointments and corruption.

Dr Tariq Banuri has been asked to provide details of expenditures of the university at the PM House, as well as particulars of the National Academy of Higher Education.

The NAB sought Dr Banuri’s reply regarding the illegal appointments of consultations on the basis of favouritism. Moreover, the bureau also sought a response from the HEC chairman regarding the appointments of Legal Officer Advocate Tariq Mansoor, Nadia Tahir, Azhar Lateef and Noor Amna Malik.

The HEC officials had received the notice issued by NAB last week.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Voting begins for Senate chairman office with govt, opposition on edge

ISLAMABAD, MAR 12 – Voting for electing the Senate chairman and the deputy has begunRead More

DNA 12-1

A play ‘Dulhay Kay Su Nakhray’ staged at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, MAR 12 (DNA) – Punjab Arts Council, in collaboration with Pothohar One staged comedyRead More

  • Opposition’s ‘heinous conspiracy’ of foul-play in vote for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman exposed

  • NAB begins action against HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri

  • Nine more die of coronavirus in KP

  • Allegiance to State: 48 newly-elected Senators take oath

  • CCTSS Pak-China literary Corridor to bring the two peoples closer

  • Newly-elected 48 senators take oath

  • PM orders federal secretaries to visit Balochistan every month to resolve problems

  • Pakistan’s imports topped from China, trade increases over US $6807 million

    • Comments are Closed