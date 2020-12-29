NAB arrests PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case.

The PML-N leader was arrested from Ahsan Iqbal’s house in Islamabad.

NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim has confirmed to The News that Asif has been arrested in a case of assets beyond means.

The arrest was made soon after a PML-N meeting — held to decide whether the party’s lawmaker should resign from the Senate or not — concluded.

Sources informed Geo News that the chairman NAB had signed on Khawaja Asif’s arrest warrants and that he has been shifted to the anti-graft watchdog’s Rawalpindi office.

Khawaja Asif failed to declare the source of Rs220 million he received from Dubai, the sources said.

Moreover, PML-N lawmaker Hina Parvez Butt said that she condemned the arrest and warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that his “days in office were numbered”.

Khawaja Asif was ‘always ready to be arrested’

Geo News anchor Hamid Mir said on his show, Capital Talk, said that the former foreign minister knew he would be arrested and had even made preparations beforehand for it.

“He had prepared a bag as well and would say that the NAB would arrest him soon,” said Mir.

The spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif Muhammad Zubair, speaking on Geo News’ programme Capital Talk, said that the arrest came in response to Maryam Nawaz’s speeches.

“They wanted to do something, and now they did,” he said, adding more PML-N leaders would be arrested in the coming days.

Zubair said that people were questioning Sheikh Rasheed’s appointment and now we have seen his first move as interior minister.