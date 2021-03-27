Myanmar forces kill dozens of protesters in deadliest day since February 1 coup

Myanmar media say security forces have killed 91 people in the deadliest day since last month’s military coup. The online news site Myanmar Now reported as evening fell that the death toll had reached 91, higher than all estimates for the previous high on March 14, which ranged from 74 to 90.

A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total as darkness fell at 89, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

The Myanmar junta, in a televised message on Friday night, warned the protesters of the risk of being shot in the head and back if they continue the anti-coup demonstrations.

As the protesters, however, defy the junta threat and took to the streets in towns and cities across the country on Saturday, they met the violent crackdown by the security forces.