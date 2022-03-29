‘MQM may support Imran Khan’

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi has claimed that MQM in principle has decided to support Imran Khan in no-trust move. During a private talk he disclosed that Imran Khan has decided to accept all demands of MQM including freeing of their detained workers and reopening of their offices.

Pervez Elahi further said he proposed the prime minister that he should accept all demands of MQM since we need them. He said once MQM announces support the Imran Khan will be secured.