Most of the dissident lawmakers will return to PTI: PM Imran

RAWALPINDI, Mar 19: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday

that most of the dissident members of the ruling Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were staying in Sindh House will soon return.



Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Rawalpindi Ring Road project

on Saturday, he said that huge bags of money had been doled out to

purchase loyalties of people.



“There is a market to purchase conscience of people through illegal

pelf. The police force was summoned from the Sindh province to guard the

Sindh House where illegal activities were happening,” he added.



The prime minister said that the nation’s anger would keep on brewing

with the opposition’s push for its no-confidence motion, adding that the

public should witness this kind of politics which had always pushed the

country behind in terms of progress and prosperity.



Imran Khan went on to say that it was necessary for the public to

realize what was happening in the country now, adding that the public

should realize the politics of ill-gotten wealth.



These people, he said, had plundered the national wealth and sent it

abroad. No one among them ever felt ashamed.



These things did not happen in a democratic system, the prime minister

said, adding in the West, or the United Kingdom where he spent most of

his life, there was no place for corrupt elements.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to ring-fence the major

cities for the protection of cultivable land.



Imran Khan said in this regard he has ordered the relevant authorities

to produce master plans of all mega cities at the earliest. He said in

this regard he has ordered the relevant authorities to produce master

plans of all mega cities at the earliest.



The Prime Minister due to rapid increase in population our cities are

under stress and they are expanding and green cover is fading. He said

special attention is being paid in all new projects to protect green

areas and making them environment friendly.



Mentioning the importance of Central Business District and Ravi city,

the Prime Minister said these projects will not only increase economic

activities but will also help controlling unplanned sprawl of the

Punjab’s capital.



The Prime Minister said Lai Nullah is also of significant importance for

the twin cities, therefore, soon its plan will be finalized for

construction.



The 38.3 kilometres long Ring Road project will comprise six lanes and

five interchanges will also be constructed on it.



The prime minister said that the RRD project will ease out traffic flow

in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. “Ring Road projects are

important of big cities like Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and other

metropolitan cities,” said PM Khan and added that he had directed

authorities concerned for early completion of master plans of ten major

cities to contain their spread.



He went on to say that the Rawalpindi ring road project as an alternate

route would reduce travel time and expenditures of passengers. “The

project will also provide employment opportunities and boost economic

activities,” he said.



