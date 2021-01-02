Mollie King engaged to Stuart Broad

British singer and songwriter Mollie King and boyfriend cricketer Stuart Broad have got engaged, the lovebirds have confirmed on their social media handles.

The Saturdays singer turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Stuart and wrote, “A thousand times yes!” followed by ring emoticon.

She further said, “I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad.”

The English cricketer dropped heart emoticons in the comment section after King shared the post.

Stuart also took to photo-video sharing platform and confirmed he is engaged to Mollie.

He wrote, “The best way to start 2021 @mollieking.”