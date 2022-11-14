Miller Int’l China, local NGO join hands to work for flood-affected people

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14: Miller International China and Million Smiles Foundation (MSF) have joined hands to work for the people affected by the recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

This was disclosed by Zeshan Afzal, co-founder of the MSF, in a post, with the caption, ‘A Million Smiles for Humanity with Corporates from China, according to Gwadar Pro.

Muzzaffar Paracha, CEO Airlink Communications, facilitated the signing between MSF and Miller Int. China, Zeshan wrote.

Airlink Communications is an official partner of various Chinese mobile phone companies for the distribution of cellular sets and accessories, and it also assembles some Chinese smartphone brands with technical assistance from TCL and Transsion Holdings Co.

Miller Int’l also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 million to MSF for flood-relief works. MSF Chairperson Umme Muhammad received the cheque on behalf of Miller Int’l China from Maryam, Head of Marketing Airlink and Adnan Aftab, GM Airlink, Zeshan wrote.

MSF is beginning the 2nd phase of rehab activities for flood-affected families across Pakistan, especially keeping in view the winter season, he wrote. ‘We thank our brotherly country China and its corporates for supporting Pakistan in these difficult times, Zeshan wrote.