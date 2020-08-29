Mayor reviews security arrangements of mourning procession

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 (DNA) – Islamabad Mayor, Sheikh Ansar Aziz visited the mourning procession on 9th Muharram and reviewed the arrangements there. He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor; Syed Zeeshan Naqvi and Chairman Union Council ShahAllah Ditta Syed Zaki Haider.

Camps were set up by the Metropolitan Corporation in sector G-6 on Saturday. MCI arranged sabeel stalls of milk and water for the mourning procession of 9 Muharram. In addition, masks and gloves have been provided to the procession participants.

Speaking at the occasion, Mayor said the supreme sacrifices given by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and companions are a triumph for humanity, Islamic principles and the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala and remind the Muslims to be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of higher values and principles of Islam.

He stressed upon the people to reiterate their resolve to seek guidance from the highest lessons of the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which were based upon complete obedience to the Islamic teachings and raising the standards of truthfulness in the face of forces of darkness.

Mayor said that, the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave a message that all the ordeals in the path of righteousness should be tolerated in a broad manner and even one should be ready to lay down one’s life to the satisfaction of the Creator. Laden with such passion, one could make significant achievement in the world and for the motherland, he added. DNA

