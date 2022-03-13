Maulana Tariq Jameel prays for PM Imran’s success

KARACHI, Mar 13 /DNA/ – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has prayed for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against him.

As per details, PTI lawmakers from Sindh including, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh and MPA Saeed Afridi called on Maulana Tariq Jameel in Karachi and requested him for special prayers for the failure of the no-trust move.

The meeting that took place yesterday in Karachi was confirmed by PTI MPA in Sindh Saeed Afridi through a Twitter message.

MPA Saeed Afridi Tweeted a photo of the meeting and wrote that it was a privilege meeting the renowned religious scholar in Karachi today.

The MPA further said Maulana Sahab has prayed a lot for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan and religious scholars like him are the assets of our country.