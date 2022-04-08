Massive decrease in gold prices in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, APR 08 (DNA) — The gold prices in the country on Friday saw a massive decrease on the backdrop of decrease in US dollar price against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the details, the gold price for one tola gold was decreased by Rs2000. This decrease took the per tola price of 24-carat gold to Rs132,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs1715 and was being traded for Rs113,426. In the international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $6 to reach $1933.

On Thursday, the gold price had reached all time high as one tola gold was being traded at Rs134,300. =DNA