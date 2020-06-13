Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along LoC

The President condemned Indian shelling on unarmed civilian populations in different sectors of Azad Kashmir that killed an elderly woman in Haveli sector and wounded two others in Goi, Tatapani Sectors of Kotli district and destroyed several residential houses.

He called upon the United Nations Security Council to take serious notice of the escalating incidents of firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC).

The President said international community must compel India to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement and added that the Indian occupation forces had committed over 1,000 ceasefire violations in the current year, which had left eight civilians martyred and 100 others injured.

Urging UNMOGIP to effectively monitor ceasefire violation, President Khan expressed his dismay over the silence of UN Secretary General and failure of Security Council to take cognizance of such violations regularly reported by UNMOGIP.

The AJK President described the unprovoked Indian troops’ firing in different sectors of LoC as a cowardly act of terror and an attempt to divert attention of the world from the worst human rights situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in India. He termed fresh spate of shelling from across the LoC as India’s war hysteria that is threatening peace and security in the region.

Earlier in an interview with a news web portal, President outlined that a bevy of international laws specifically prohibit what the BJP-RSS regime is doing in IOJK. He added that the crimes they are committing fall within the categories of genocide, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and war crimes.

AJK President emphasized that actions against these crimes are listed in the Charter of the United Nations, the two International Covenants, Fourth Geneva Convention, Additional Protocol -I, and International Criminal Court (ICC) Statute, as well as numerous conventions on the rights of the child, elimination of racial discrimination, discrimination against women, torture and enforced disseverances.

Indian soldiers and occupation authorities in the state, he said, are in fact Génocidaires but India gets away because of its political and economic heft. The will of the member states and states parties to the conventions and treaties has wilted over the years in dealing with difficult issues.

They (UN member states) are selective and choose their subjects based on political considerations. The UN Security Council and other international law enforcing bodies have taken a hiatus from issues like Kashmir. This is one of the most severe crises in the contemporary world order.