Maryam Nawaz vows to end sufferings of Kashmiris

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that we will end the sufferings of Kashmiri people under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said this while addressing a public gathering in Chhatar Kalas. She said that despite the theft of 2018 elections, the PML-N has stood as a rock. Our party will solve the problems of the Kashmiri people. “They say Nawaz Sharif’s politics is over, these people are so scared that they start their speeches with Nawaz Sharif and end with him”, said Maryam.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, arrived in Kashmir on Thursday to campaign for the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a public rally in Muzaffarabad, she remarked that the PML-N is not the same party anymore, it now knows how to snatch back ‘stolen’ seats. “Those who are planning to rig the elections should know they can’t run away with it,” she said.

Four PML-N ministers, a presidential adviser, and assembly members have reportedly left the party before the elections. Sardar Mir Akbar and Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood, who are members of the legislative assembly, are expected to join PTI, along with Ali Raza.