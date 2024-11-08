Malaysia positioned as gateway to ASEAN market for Pakistani businesses, says High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, NOV 8 /DNA/ – High Commission of Malaysia, Islamabad hosted an engagement attended by more than 50 prominent Pakistani industry leaders and stakeholders. The event was organized as a follow-up to the recent official visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Pakistan in October 2024, with a particular focus on enhancing trade, investment, and business collaborations between the two countries.

The engagement provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss key issues, share insights, and explore opportunities in trade and investment. Discussions centred on the potential to strengthen bilateral economic ties and address challenges that may hinder collaboration.

In his remarks, H.E. Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan affirmed the High Commission’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for business partnerships and highlighted the importance of leveraging the outcomes of the Malaysia’s Prime Minister visit to boost economic cooperation.

The Ambassador shared that the official visit was very fruitful, resulting in two (2) government-to-government and four (4) business-to-business MOUs. Additionally, Malaysia plans to import USD 100 million worth of halal meat and 100,000 tonnes of basmati rice from Pakistan. The High Commissioner also highlighted the recent opening of a MATRADE office in Karachi to further facilitate business engagement between both sides, and encouraged Pakistani business leaders to consider Malaysia as a gateway to the ASEAN region, which has a market of 680 million people.

During the event, attendees provided valuable feedback on the current landscape of trade and investment between Malaysia and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for continued dialogue and collaboration to unlock potential for mutual benefits.

In closing, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar thanked all attendees for their ongoing support in strengthening trade ties between Malaysia and Pakistan. The engagement underscored the shared commitment of both nations to foster and solidify cooperation in trade and investment to a higher level.