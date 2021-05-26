Malaysia highly values relation with Pakistan: envoy

DNA

ISLAMABAD: 26 May: Pakistan-Malaysia ties have turned into a strategic cooperation. The linkages between the two countries are getting stronger over time. The common vision of Islamabad and Kaula Lampur on issues facing Muslim Ummah is of great significance, said Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani while exchanging views with Malaysian Envoy, Ikramn Mohammad Ibrahim, who paid a farewell call on him here at Parliament House, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional situation, trade, and economic cooperation between the two countries came under discussion.

The Chairman observed that there is ample scope of cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan, particularly in the economic sector. He said that like Pakistan, Malaysia is also a rapidly developing country and both countries can benefit from each other experiences. There is a greater need for the enhanced exchange of the parliamentary delegations and people-to-people contact, he further added.

“Pakistan highly regards relation with Malaysia. Bilateral relations between the fraternal countries are steeped in historical, cultural, religious, and social similarities. Pakistan wants to further enhance the cooperation at the multi-faceted level. Cooperation between the two countries in automobile, education, industry and other fields is of high importance”, Sanjrani underlined.

In his remarks, the Chairman senate indicated that the trade volume between Malaysia and Pakistan needs to grow further. There are a lot of untouched sectors which can contribute to shoring up the trade activity between the two countries. Pakistan has a friendly and conducive environment for investment and Malaysia should seize this opportunity, Pakistan will welcome Kuala Lampur investment in the country, he emphasized

“Malaysia highly values its relationship with Pakistan. Bilateral cooperation and coordination are further cementing the ties”, said, Malaysian Ambassador

The Prevailing issue of Palestine was also discussed in detail. The visiting dignitary also expressed his concerns over the depressing condition of the downtrodden Palestinians. Both underscored the need for the international community to take immediate practical measures to halt Israeli oppression, protect civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolution and a two-state vision.

Both sides agreed to enhance Parliamentary exchanges and high-level delegations as well as people-to-people contact programs to strengthen the bond between both countries.