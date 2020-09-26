Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Mahmoud Abbas thanks PM Khan for presenting legitimate demands of Palestine at UNGA

| September 26, 2020
ERERERER

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 26 (DNA) President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas thanked to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for showing his support for establishment of an Independent State of Palestine at UNGA.

President of Palestine said All regards and respect to your Excellency for giving comprehensive, speech to the UN General Assembly session, where you truly presented the legitimate demands of Palestine and its people to the International World.

On behalf of the Government of Palestine and its people I heartily thank Your Excellency for your great stance towards establishment of an Independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem Al-Quds as its capital.

We Palestinians always receive great support from Government and people of Pakistan on all the forums of the World, we are proud of having such support for Palestine. DNA

==========

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

ERERERER

Mahmoud Abbas thanks PM Khan for presenting legitimate demands of Palestine at UNGA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 26 (DNA) President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas thanked to the Prime Minister ofRead More

0

Statement of PM Imran Khan to 75th Session of the UN General Assembly

Mr. President, Secretary General Guterres, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am honoured to address theRead More

  • British HC Christian Turner visits Peshawar museum

  • Canadian food market offers exciting opportunities for Pakistani exporters

  • Pakistan condemns killing of prominent Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri

  • All primary, secondary classes in Sindh reopening from Sep 28

  • Asad Qaiser seeks proposals for election reforms, GB polls

  • FM slams BJP for marginalizing Muslims minority

  • Mushahid Hussain praises UN support for Kashmir cause

  • Two documentaries on mountaineering in Pakistan screened at a film festival in Paris

    • Comments are Closed