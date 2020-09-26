Mahmoud Abbas thanks PM Khan for presenting legitimate demands of Palestine at UNGA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 26 (DNA) President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas thanked to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for showing his support for establishment of an Independent State of Palestine at UNGA.

President of Palestine said All regards and respect to your Excellency for giving comprehensive, speech to the UN General Assembly session, where you truly presented the legitimate demands of Palestine and its people to the International World.

On behalf of the Government of Palestine and its people I heartily thank Your Excellency for your great stance towards establishment of an Independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem Al-Quds as its capital.

We Palestinians always receive great support from Government and people of Pakistan on all the forums of the World, we are proud of having such support for Palestine. DNA

