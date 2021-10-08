Friday, October 8, 2021
Main Menu

Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit areas

| October 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD, OCT 8 /DNA/ – Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander Balochistan Corps visited earthquake hit areas of Balochistan to oversee troops taking part in Rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Harnai  . Pakistan army urban search and rescue team busy in speedy rescue and relief efforts at Harnai.

 Necessary medical care being provided by Army and FC doctors & paramedics. All critical injured including evacuated to CMH Quetta through Pakistan army aviation helicopters.A large number of injured were also evacuated by road.300 Special food and administrative  package including tents/ blankets and meals provided to affected population

AFGHANISTAN, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan to continue making all-out efforts for peace in Afghanistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, OCT 8: /DNA/ – Wendy R. Sherman, United States (US) Deputy Secretary of StateRead More

Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit areas

ISLAMABAD, OCT 8 /DNA/ – Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander Balochistan Corps visited earthquake hitRead More

Comments are Closed