Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit areas

ISLAMABAD, OCT 8 /DNA/ – Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander Balochistan Corps visited earthquake hit areas of Balochistan to oversee troops taking part in Rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Harnai . Pakistan army urban search and rescue team busy in speedy rescue and relief efforts at Harnai.

Necessary medical care being provided by Army and FC doctors & paramedics. All critical injured including evacuated to CMH Quetta through Pakistan army aviation helicopters.A large number of injured were also evacuated by road.300 Special food and administrative package including tents/ blankets and meals provided to affected population