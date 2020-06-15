League football returns in Spain

DNA

MADRID : The Spanish La Liga resumed this weekend with all the teams coming back into action. Earlier in March, the football season was suspended with immediate effect after whole country was put on a lockdown following the fast spread of deadly novel coronavirus. After more than 2 months of lockdown, the government issued instructions to reopen various sectors. La Liga was also given the green light to resume its season subject to the precautionary measures and SOP’s.

This weekend saw the club football teams in Spain along with other European countries return to footall fields after more than two months. The league leaders FC Barcelona recorded a comprehensive win over Mallorca with their star captain Lionel Messi being the player of the match. Messi announced his return in a scintillating fashion by scoring one and assisting another two in an easy 4-0 away win to grab all three points. This win saw their points cossing the 60 mark as they stand top of the table with 61 points. Their rivals Real Madrid are not far behind as their 3-1 win over Eibar took their points tally at 59. Other results included Atletico Madrid coming even with athletic Bilbao in a fit display of football that ended 1-1.

During the matches, all instructions to avoid the risk of virus transmission were followed. The matches are being played in empty stadiums with only the essential staff in attendance. The concerned authorities are making sure to eliminate any possible chances of virus transmission during the matches.