Kyiv calls on Russia to pull back troops, continue dialogue
Kyiv on Sunday urged Moscow to pull back its troops from Ukraine’s border and continue dialogue with the West if it is “serious” about de-escalating tensions that have soared amid fears of a Russian invasion.
“Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it amassed along Ukraine’s borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Kyiv’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
