KSA unveils campaign to tackle climate change

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a sweeping campaign to tackle climate change by reduce carbon emissions, and planting 10 billion of trees in the coming decades.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said “Saudi Green Initiative” aims to reduce emissions by generating half of its energy from renewables by 2030.

According to a statement of SPA news agency, Riyadh also plans to work with other Arab states on a “Middle East Green Initiative” to plant an additional 40 billion trees, in the world’s largest reforestation programme.

The Crown Prince said The kingdom, the region and the world needs to go much further and faster in combatting climate change, rejecting the false choice between preserving the economy and protecting the environment.