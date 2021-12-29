KPK beat Northern to defend Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI , DEC 29 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) beat Northern by 169 runs to lift Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 here at National Stadium.

Set to chase 384 runs in the final match, Northern were bowled out for 214 thanks to Sajid Khan who once again proved his mettle by taking five wickets for 33 runs.

Mohammad Huraira provided a good start, continuing his magnificent form by scoring 57 runs but Northern fell apart in front of KPK’s strong bowling line up. Huraira fell just 14 runs short to 100 runs in this year’s First-Class tournament but managed to surpass Sahibzada Farhan as highest run-scorer with 986 runs.

Umer Amir (33) and Faizan Riaz (49) resisted to chase the target after a quick start provided to Northern by their openers.

But, Sajid and his companions were on song to take wickets. Iftikhar Ahmed and Waseem Jr took two wickets each while Imran Khan Sr managed one for KPK.

Earlier on Day 5, Rehan Afridi scored 79 runs to help KPK set Northern to chase 384 runs.

Resuming the last day with a lead of 270 runs, KPK lost well set Iftikhar Ahmed after he and Afridi could only add four runs.

But, Rehan stood firm and partnered with Sajid Khan to score 58 runs. Rehan smashed 79 runs off 110 balls laced with eight boundaries and a six. Sajid made 39 off 48 balls including two boundaries and as many sixes.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman scored 50 runs to provide a quick start to KPK.

For Northern, Mohammad Nawaz bagged four wickets, Mohammad Musa took three wickets, Kashif Ali picked up two wickets and Mubasir Khan managed a wicket.