KP Govt has implemented smart lockdown in Corona affected areas: Ajmal Wazir
PESHAWAR : Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir says the provincial government has implemented smart lockdown in Corona affected areas.
In a media briefing in Peshawar today [Sunday], he said protection of the people from pandemic is top priority of the government.
The Advisor appealed to the people to cooperate with the government by following the SOPs.
Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government has allocated one hundred and eighty-four billion rupees for tribal districts out of which ninety-six billion will be spent on developmental projects.
