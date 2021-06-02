Korean envoy calls on Zobaida Jalal

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal at her office in Islamabad on 01st June 2021.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed.

Suh Sangpyo expressed Korea’s keen desire to explore new avenues in the mutual relationship with Pakistan in all sectors, particularly in defence, economy and education sectors. Both reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Korea bilateral relationship.