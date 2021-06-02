Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Main Menu

Korean envoy calls on Zobaida Jalal

| June 2, 2021

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal at her office in Islamabad on 01st June 2021.

 During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed.

Suh Sangpyo expressed Korea’s keen desire to explore new avenues in the mutual relationship with Pakistan in all sectors, particularly in defence, economy and education sectors. Both reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Korea bilateral relationship.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FPCCI organizes webinar session on PSW in collaboration with FBR

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI),Read More

Italian envoy thanks Pakistan for support

Delivers message on Italian National Day; says on this day back in 1946, referendum wasRead More

Comments are Closed